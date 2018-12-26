China Life Insurance Co Ltd (LFC) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,736,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,190,000 after acquiring an additional 119,046 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 44,905 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 29,555 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 1,044.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 113,681 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LFC shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of China Life Insurance to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of China Life Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.93.

China Life Insurance stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. China Life Insurance Co Ltd has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $17.32.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that China Life Insurance Co Ltd will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Business. It offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as provides pension products.

