Chinook Energy Inc. (TSE:CKE) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CKE. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Chinook Energy from C$0.25 to C$0.35 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chinook Energy from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Chinook Energy from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th.

Get Chinook Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Chinook Energy (TSE:CKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$7.78 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Chinook Energy Inc. will post -0.0299999988461539 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Chinook Energy (CKE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.13” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/chinook-energy-cke-hits-new-12-month-low-at-0-13.html.

About Chinook Energy (TSE:CKE)

Chinook Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil in Canada. The company's principal oil and natural gas properties include 31,350 net acres of land located in Birley/Umbach area, Northeast British Columbia; 75,756 net acres of land located in Martin Creek/Black-Conroy area, Northeast British Columbia; 23,482 net acres of land located in Gold Creek and Knopcik areas, Northwest Alberta; and 24,570 net acres of land located in Boundary Lake area, Northeast British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.