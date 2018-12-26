Ciena Co. (CIEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.21.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIEN. Northland Securities set a $32.00 price target on Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. TheStreet cut Ciena from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. Finally, Dougherty & Co upped their price target on Ciena from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th.

NYSE CIEN traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.59. 166,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,737,947. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. Ciena has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Ciena had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $889.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 1,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $65,466.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,163 shares of company stock worth $2,038,724. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ciena by 610.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 154,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 132,765 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 6.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 268,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 99,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

