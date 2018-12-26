Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Holdings Lifted by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,363 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.3% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,957,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,192,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009,359 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,790,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4,313.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,814,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705,284 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 44.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,610,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,159 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,333,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Nomura cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.87.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Irving Tan sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $1,356,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,146,150.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 33,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $1,522,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,686.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,067 shares of company stock worth $7,804,662. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/cisco-systems-inc-csco-holdings-lifted-by-city-holding-co.html.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.