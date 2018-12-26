Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 63,986 Shares of Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE:HIVE) by 188.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,986 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Aerohive Networks worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Aerohive Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aerohive Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Aerohive Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aerohive Networks by 367.5% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 68,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 54,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Aerohive Networks by 711.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIVE opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. Aerohive Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $181.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Aerohive Networks had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 74.73%. The business had revenue of $40.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aerohive Networks Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aerohive Networks news, VP Stephen Debenham sold 15,112 shares of Aerohive Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $54,705.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,989.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Schaepe sold 10,192 shares of Aerohive Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $35,264.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

About Aerohive Networks

Aerohive Networks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services.

