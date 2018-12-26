Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $394,000 in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (FTSL)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,282,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,679,000 after acquiring an additional 773,489 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,649,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1,021.5% during the third quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 604,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,046,000 after purchasing an additional 550,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,420,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after purchasing an additional 268,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,789,000 after purchasing an additional 217,301 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This is a boost from First Trust Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%.

