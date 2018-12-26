Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 1,141,438 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 3,764.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,171,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141,438 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.68% of Sensata Technologies worth $58,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 4,797.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 71,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 70,380 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,524,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the third quarter worth about $505,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 425,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,108,000 after purchasing an additional 21,838 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 26.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,974,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,404,000 after purchasing an additional 630,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ST. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $49.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey J. Cote sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.54. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 52-week low of $41.12 and a 52-week high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $873.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC would be operating as a holding company for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. that develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment supplies pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, temperature sensors, and pressure switches.

