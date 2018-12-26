Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (WETF)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,090,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,811 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 3.98% of Wisdom Tree Investments worth $51,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,578,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,860,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,781,000 after acquiring an additional 228,695 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,843,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,345 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,222,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,258,000 after buying an additional 84,136 shares during the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WETF opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $965.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.19. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $72.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WETF. Citigroup upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Wisdom Tree Investments Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

