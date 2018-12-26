CM Finance Inc (CMFN) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 123.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.11% of CM Finance worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CM Finance by 42.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CM Finance stock opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CM Finance Inc has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $81.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.15.

CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. CM Finance had a net margin of 32.89% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CM Finance Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. CM Finance’s payout ratio is 71.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CM Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of CM Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CM Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

CM Finance Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

