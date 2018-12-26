Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. Plans Special Dividend of $0.14 (UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) announced a special dividend on Wednesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $24.60.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
