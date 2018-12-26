Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) announced a special dividend on Wednesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $24.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/cohen-steers-infrastructure-fund-inc-plans-special-dividend-of-0-14-utf.html.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.