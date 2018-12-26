Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty (RQI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.86

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 14599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

