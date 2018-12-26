Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0578 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIAL traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,185. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $20.09.

