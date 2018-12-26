Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.66

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.66 and last traded at $28.52, with a volume of 7196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.28.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCO. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $54.00 target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $660.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $217.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.91 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,991,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,651,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 14.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,280,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,635,000 after buying an additional 157,958 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 33.9% during the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 620,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,915,000 after buying an additional 157,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 54.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after buying an additional 89,648 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.66” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/columbus-mckinnon-cmco-hits-new-1-year-low-at-27-66.html.

About Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.