Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) Holdings Lessened by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 683,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183,009 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Commerce Bancshares worth $45,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 224.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $53.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.65. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $72.55.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $331.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.91 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 30.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.61%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. BidaskClub lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, insider Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $98,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,032.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Burik sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $149,741.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,637.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,540 shares of company stock valued at $745,554. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

