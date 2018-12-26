Community Bankers Trust (ESXB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.62

Shares of Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 79353 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Separately, Brean Capital set a $11.00 price target on Community Bankers Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th.

Get Community Bankers Trust alerts:

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 855,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 443,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 38,689 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 322,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 29,842 shares during the period.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Community Bankers Trust (ESXB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.62” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/community-bankers-trust-esxb-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-6-62.html.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bankers Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bankers Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.