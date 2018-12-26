Comparing Freestone Resources (FSNR) and TechnipFMC (FTI)

Freestone Resources (OTCMKTS:FSNR) and TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Freestone Resources alerts:

64.8% of TechnipFMC shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Freestone Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of TechnipFMC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

TechnipFMC pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Freestone Resources does not pay a dividend. TechnipFMC pays out 10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Freestone Resources and TechnipFMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freestone Resources -110.71% N/A -81.53% TechnipFMC 1.42% 3.76% 1.79%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Freestone Resources and TechnipFMC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freestone Resources $1.16 million 2.63 -$1.13 million N/A N/A TechnipFMC $15.06 billion 0.57 $113.30 million $1.29 14.37

TechnipFMC has higher revenue and earnings than Freestone Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Freestone Resources and TechnipFMC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freestone Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A TechnipFMC 3 4 16 0 2.57

TechnipFMC has a consensus target price of $35.15, indicating a potential upside of 89.60%. Given TechnipFMC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TechnipFMC is more favorable than Freestone Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Freestone Resources has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TechnipFMC has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TechnipFMC beats Freestone Resources on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Freestone Resources Company Profile

Freestone Resources, Inc., an oil and gas technology development company, engages in the development and marketing of technologies and solvents for various sectors in the oil and gas industry. The company offers Petrozene solvent that is primarily used to dissolve paraffin buildup and used for pipelines, oil storage tanks, oil sludge build up, de-emulsification, and well treatment, as well as used as a corrosion inhibitor and as a catalyst in opening up formations thereby aiding in oil production. It also provides specialized off-the-road (OTR) tire repair services; offers disposal services for OTR tires; sells used OTR tires; and recycles OTR tires. Freestone Resources, Inc. is based in Ennis, Texas.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. The Onshore/Offshore segment designs and builds onshore facilities related to the production, treatment, and transportation of oil and gas; and designs, manufactures, and installs fixed and floating platforms for the production and processing of oil and gas reserves for companies in the oil and gas industry. The Surface Technologies segment designs and manufactures systems, as well as provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in land and offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. This segment also designs, manufactures, and supplies technologically advanced high pressure valves and fittings for oilfield service companies; and provides flowback and well testing services for exploration companies in the oil and gas industry. The company operates in Russia, the United States, Angola, Norway, Brazil, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Technip SA and changed its name to TechnipFMC plc in January 2017. TechnipFMC plc was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Freestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.