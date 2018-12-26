Comparing Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) and GeneNews (GNWSF)

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) and GeneNews (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Intellia Therapeutics has a beta of 3.88, meaning that its share price is 288% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeneNews has a beta of 6.42, meaning that its share price is 542% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and GeneNews, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellia Therapeutics 0 4 4 0 2.50 GeneNews 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $34.10, suggesting a potential upside of 184.17%. Given Intellia Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intellia Therapeutics is more favorable than GeneNews.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intellia Therapeutics and GeneNews’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics $26.12 million 19.95 -$67.54 million ($1.88) -6.38 GeneNews $410,000.00 5.53 -$2.94 million N/A N/A

GeneNews has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intellia Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.9% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Intellia Therapeutics and GeneNews’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics -308.81% -31.70% -25.84% GeneNews -2,524.26% N/A -151.10%

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics beats GeneNews on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary programs focused on developing engineered cell therapies to treat various oncological and autoimmune diseases; and partnered programs focused on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About GeneNews

GeneNews Limited focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology, the Sentinel Principle, identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood. The company's lead product is ColonSentry, a blood test to determine an individual's current risk for having colorectal cancer. GeneNews Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Richmond Hill, Canada.

