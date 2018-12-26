Comparing Lumentum (LITE) & Grow Condos (GRWC)

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) and Grow Condos (OTCMKTS:GRWC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lumentum and Grow Condos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumentum $1.25 billion 1.93 $248.10 million $3.24 11.74 Grow Condos $330,000.00 17.60 -$2.48 million N/A N/A

Lumentum has higher revenue and earnings than Grow Condos.

Risk & Volatility

Lumentum has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grow Condos has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lumentum and Grow Condos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumentum 0 2 14 2 3.00 Grow Condos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lumentum currently has a consensus price target of $68.67, suggesting a potential upside of 80.59%. Given Lumentum’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lumentum is more favorable than Grow Condos.

Profitability

This table compares Lumentum and Grow Condos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumentum 21.21% 28.74% 16.78% Grow Condos -543.32% N/A -91.26%

Summary

Lumentum beats Grow Condos on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables. It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules. This segment also provides Super Transport Blade, which integrates optical transport functions into a single-slot blade; optical transceivers for fiber channel and Ethernet applications; integrated fiber optic transceivers; vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers; distributed feedback and electro-absorption modulated lasers; and laser illumination sources for 3D sensing systems. It serves customers in telecommunications, data communications, and consumer and industrial markets. The Commercial Lasers segment offers diode-pumped solid-state, fiber, diode, direct-diode, and gas lasers for use in original equipment manufacturer applications. It serves customers in markets and applications, such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, and remote sensing, as well as in precision machining, such as drilling in printed circuit boards, wafer singulation, glass cutting, and solar cell scribing. Lumentum Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Grow Condos Company Profile

Grow Condos, Inc. operates as a real estate purchaser, developer, and manager of specific use industrial properties in the United States. It provides condo style turn-key grow facilities to support cannabis growers. The company is also involved in the development, lease, ownership, and provision of investment sales opportunities for commercial industrial properties focused in the cannabis production arena. In addition, it offers tenants the option to lease, lease to purchase, or buy the condo warehouse units. Further, the company operates Lake Selmac resort that offers fishing, swimming, boating, RV parking, tent camping, and cabin accommodation facilities. Grow Condos, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Eagle Point, Oregon.

