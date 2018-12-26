Comparing McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) & Black Diamond Group (BDIMF)

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) and Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares McGrath RentCorp and Black Diamond Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McGrath RentCorp $462.03 million 2.58 $153.92 million $2.14 23.04 Black Diamond Group $120.79 million 0.69 -$73.59 million N/A N/A

McGrath RentCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Black Diamond Group.

Dividends

McGrath RentCorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Black Diamond Group does not pay a dividend. McGrath RentCorp pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. McGrath RentCorp has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for McGrath RentCorp and Black Diamond Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McGrath RentCorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Black Diamond Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

McGrath RentCorp presently has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.99%. Given McGrath RentCorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe McGrath RentCorp is more favorable than Black Diamond Group.

Profitability

This table compares McGrath RentCorp and Black Diamond Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McGrath RentCorp 35.47% 12.61% 5.79% Black Diamond Group -53.71% -6.11% -3.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.1% of McGrath RentCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of McGrath RentCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

McGrath RentCorp has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Diamond Group has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

McGrath RentCorp beats Black Diamond Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp, a business to business rental company, rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment rents and sells modular buildings designed for use as classrooms, temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, sales offices, construction field offices, restroom buildings, health care clinics, child care facilities, office spaces, and various other purposes; and portable storage containers. The TRS-RenTelco segment rents and sells general purpose electronic test equipment, such as oscilloscopes, amplifiers, analyzers, signal source, and power source test equipment primarily to aerospace, defense, electronics, industrial, research, and semiconductor industries. This segment also provides communications test equipment comprising network and transmission test equipment for various fiber, copper, and wireless networks to the manufacturers of communications equipment and products, electrical and communications installation contractors, field technicians, and service providers. The Adler Tanks segment rents fixed axle steel tanks for storing groundwater, wastewater, volatile organic liquids, sewage, slurry and bio sludge, oil and water mixtures, and chemicals; vacuum containers for sludge and solid materials; dewatering boxes for the separation of water contained in sludge and slurry; and roll-off and trash boxes for temporary storage and transportation of solid waste. The Enviroplex segment manufactures and sells modular and portable classrooms directly to public school districts and other educational institutions in California. McGrath RentCorp was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through four segments: BOXX Modular, Black Diamond Camps & Lodging, Black Diamond Energy Services, and Black Diamond International. The BOXX Modular segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial institutions, resource industries, and government agencies in North America. Its products include office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, high security modular buildings, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures. This segment also sells new and used space rentals units; and provides delivery, installation, project management, and ancillary products and services. The Camps & Lodging segment provides workforce accommodation solutions, such as camps with on-site management of catering, housekeeping, front desk services, as well as fresh water and waste water management, electricity, television, telephone, Internet, and the provision of consumables, such as diesel and propane. The Energy Services segment provides equipment rentals and accommodations to customers in the oil and gas industry throughout western Canada and the Midwest and western United States. This segment offers accommodations, which consist of single and multi-unit complexes; and surface rentals, including various types of equipment that support drilling, completion, and production activities. The segment also provides installation, delivery, maintenance, and catering services. The International segment rents and sells remote workforce housing and modular space rental solutions primarily in Australia. This segment serves customers in resources, oil and gas, construction, general industry, government, and education sectors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

