Comparing Ottawa Savings Bancorp (OTTW) and FFBW (FFBW)

Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) and FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Ottawa Savings Bancorp alerts:

Ottawa Savings Bancorp has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFBW has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ottawa Savings Bancorp and FFBW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ottawa Savings Bancorp 7.41% 3.38% 0.66% FFBW 3.78% 0.71% 0.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.4% of Ottawa Savings Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of FFBW shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Ottawa Savings Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of FFBW shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ottawa Savings Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. FFBW does not pay a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ottawa Savings Bancorp and FFBW’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ottawa Savings Bancorp $11.84 million 3.77 $810,000.00 N/A N/A FFBW $9.88 million 6.82 -$180,000.00 N/A N/A

Ottawa Savings Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FFBW.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ottawa Savings Bancorp and FFBW, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ottawa Savings Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A FFBW 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Ottawa Savings Bancorp beats FFBW on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ottawa Savings Bancorp Company Profile

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts. It also provides one-to-four family residential, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising auto, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois.

FFBW Company Profile

FFBW, Inc. is the holding company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin (the Bank). First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential owner-occupied real estate loans, one-to four-family residential investor-owned real estate loans, multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, commercial and industrial loans, commercial development loans and consumer loans. The Bank invests in various types of liquid assets, including the United States Treasury obligations, securities of various government-sponsored enterprises and municipal governments, deposits at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago. At March 31, 2017, the Bank had total deposits of 180.5 million. At March 31, 2017, the Bank had net loans of 165,697 thousand.

Receive News & Ratings for Ottawa Savings Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ottawa Savings Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.