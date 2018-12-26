Comparing Quantenna Communications (QTNA) and QuickLogic (QUIK)

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) and QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Quantenna Communications alerts:

Quantenna Communications has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuickLogic has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Quantenna Communications and QuickLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantenna Communications 17.07% 3.65% 3.08% QuickLogic -114.11% -79.85% -49.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Quantenna Communications and QuickLogic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantenna Communications 0 1 8 1 3.00 QuickLogic 0 0 1 0 3.00

Quantenna Communications presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.28%. QuickLogic has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 235.48%. Given QuickLogic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QuickLogic is more favorable than Quantenna Communications.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quantenna Communications and QuickLogic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantenna Communications $176.36 million 2.88 $34.41 million ($0.02) -679.00 QuickLogic $12.15 million 5.84 -$14.13 million ($0.18) -4.14

Quantenna Communications has higher revenue and earnings than QuickLogic. Quantenna Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuickLogic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Quantenna Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of QuickLogic shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Quantenna Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of QuickLogic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Quantenna Communications beats QuickLogic on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantenna Communications

Quantenna Communications, Inc. designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax. It offers its products for home networking applications, including home gateways, repeaters, and set-top boxes, as well as retail, outdoor, small and medium business, enterprise, and consumer electronics applications. The company sells its Wi-Fi solutions directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers; and third-party distributors. Quantenna Communications, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, designs, markets, and supports silicon solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. The company also provides Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), software drivers, and associated design software and programming hardware, as well as eFPGA intellectual property (IP), such as ArcticPro and ArcticPro 2. Its products include pASIC 3, QuickRAM, and QuickPCI. The company delivers its solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. It develops its solutions by incorporating various silicon platforms, such as EOS S3, ArcticLink III S2, ArcticLink III VX and BX, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II solution platforms, as well as packaging, IPs, custom logic, software drivers, and architecture consulting. In addition, it provides programming hardware and design software solutions; and licenses FPGA technology for use in other semiconductor companies SoCs. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers, as well as data communications, instrumentation, and test and military-aerospace markets through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and Asia. QuickLogic Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Quantenna Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantenna Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.