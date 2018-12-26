Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,158 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Conagra Brands worth $13,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 761.4% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $39.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 price objective on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group upgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.45.

In other news, insider Sean Connolly acquired 14,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,986.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 217,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,670,646.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David S. Marberger acquired 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $99,969.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,415.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 24,112 shares of company stock valued at $849,948. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

