Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.28.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CXO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $160.00 price target on Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Raymond James set a $185.00 price target on Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy cxo” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th.

CXO stock traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.90. 1,037,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,101. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55. Concho Resources has a fifty-two week low of $94.90 and a fifty-two week high of $163.11.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,199,583,000 after buying an additional 5,380,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,946,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,199,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380,400 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 6,733.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,405,015 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $825,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325,915 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,979,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,357,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,629 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,286,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,029,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

