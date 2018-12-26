Consentium Trading Up 1.1% Over Last Week (CSM)

Consentium (CURRENCY:CSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 26th. Consentium has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $917,208.00 worth of Consentium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Consentium token can now be bought for about $4.89 or 0.00128543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Consentium has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009728 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.13 or 0.02447515 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00147632 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00201479 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026644 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026651 BTC.

About Consentium

Consentium’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Consentium is medium.com/@consentium. The official website for Consentium is www.consentium.net. Consentium’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Consentium Token Trading

Consentium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consentium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consentium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Consentium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

