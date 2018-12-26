Contrasting Big Rock Brewery (BRBMF) and Boston Beer (SAM)

Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) and Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Big Rock Brewery and Boston Beer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big Rock Brewery 0 0 0 0 N/A Boston Beer 2 9 1 0 1.92

Boston Beer has a consensus price target of $261.17, suggesting a potential upside of 8.33%. Given Boston Beer’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boston Beer is more favorable than Big Rock Brewery.

Profitability

This table compares Big Rock Brewery and Boston Beer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Rock Brewery 0.59% 0.76% 0.53% Boston Beer 10.17% 18.00% 13.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.5% of Boston Beer shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Boston Beer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Big Rock Brewery and Boston Beer’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Rock Brewery $35.91 million 0.84 -$780,000.00 N/A N/A Boston Beer $862.99 million 3.20 $99.04 million $6.01 40.05

Boston Beer has higher revenue and earnings than Big Rock Brewery.

Risk & Volatility

Big Rock Brewery has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Beer has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boston Beer beats Big Rock Brewery on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Big Rock Brewery Company Profile

Big Rock Brewery Inc. produces, markets, and distributes craft beers and cider in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of ales and lagers, and seasonal beers and ciders, as well as dry apple, peach, and pear ciders under the Alberta Genuine Draft, Alta Light, Big Rock Grill, Big Rock Honey Brown Lager, Dunkelweizen, Eddies, Grasshopper Ale, Magpie Rye Ale, McNally's Extra Ale, Scottish Style Heavy Ale, Warthog Ale, and Rock Creek, and Traditional Ale names. The company also exports its products to Korea. It sells its products to and through provincial liquor boards, as well as beverages, food, and merchandise on company-owned and operated premises to end consumers. Big Rock Brewery Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names. The company markets and sells its products to a network of approximately 350 wholesalers that in turn sell to retailers, such as pubs, restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, package stores, stadiums, and other retail outlets in Canada, Europe, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, the Pacific Rim, Mexico, and Central and South America. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

