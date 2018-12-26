Contrasting Electronics For Imaging (EFII) & Intrusion (INTZ)

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) and Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Intrusion shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Electronics For Imaging shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.6% of Intrusion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Electronics For Imaging and Intrusion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronics For Imaging 2 1 3 0 2.17 Intrusion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Electronics For Imaging presently has a consensus price target of $33.40, indicating a potential upside of 43.04%. Given Electronics For Imaging’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Electronics For Imaging is more favorable than Intrusion.

Volatility and Risk

Electronics For Imaging has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Intrusion has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Electronics For Imaging and Intrusion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronics For Imaging -2.27% 0.51% 0.28% Intrusion 17.36% -35.07% 83.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Electronics For Imaging and Intrusion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronics For Imaging $993.26 million 1.03 -$15.34 million $0.27 86.48 Intrusion $6.86 million 7.32 -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Intrusion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Electronics For Imaging.

Electronics For Imaging Company Profile

Electronics for Imaging, Inc. provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services. The company's Productivity Software segment provides software suite that enables end-to-end business and production workflows for the print and packaging industry. This segment offers packaging suite for tag and label, cartons, and flexible packaging businesses; corrugated packaging suite corrugated packaging businesses; enterprise commercial print suite for enterprise print businesses; publication print suite for publication print businesses; midmarket print suite for medium size print businesses; quick print suite for small printers and in-plant; and value added products, as well as Optitex, a fashion computer aided fashion design software. Its Fiery segment provides stand-alone color printing digital front ends (DFEs) connected to digital printers, copiers, and other peripheral devices; embedded DFEs and design-licensed solutions used in digital copiers and multi-functional devices; optional software integrated into its DFEs, such as Fiery Central and Graphics Arts Package; Fiery Self Serve, a self-service and payment solution; and stand-alone software-based solutions, such as proofing, textile, and scanning solutions. Electronics for Imaging, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc. develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations. The company also offers Compliance Commander for regulated information and data privacy protection. In addition, it resells third-party products, such as computers and servers for the implementation of its software into customer networks, as well as provides installation and threat data interpretation services. The company's customers primarily include the United States federal government and local government entities, banks, airlines, credit unions, other financial institutions, hospitals and other healthcare providers, and other customers. Intrusion Inc. markets and distributes its products through a direct sales force to end-users, distributors, system integrators, managed service providers, and value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as Intrusion.com, Inc. and changed its name to Intrusion Inc. in November 2001. Intrusion Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

