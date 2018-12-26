Contrasting International Thunderbird Gaming (THRSF) and Forestar Group (FOR)

International Thunderbird Gaming (OTCMKTS:THRSF) and Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.7% of Forestar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Forestar Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for International Thunderbird Gaming and Forestar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Thunderbird Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A Forestar Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

International Thunderbird Gaming has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forestar Group has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares International Thunderbird Gaming and Forestar Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Thunderbird Gaming $35.95 million 0.06 -$5.11 million N/A N/A Forestar Group $114.32 million 5.02 $50.25 million N/A N/A

Forestar Group has higher revenue and earnings than International Thunderbird Gaming.

Profitability

This table compares International Thunderbird Gaming and Forestar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Thunderbird Gaming N/A N/A N/A Forestar Group 37.75% -0.45% -0.36%

Summary

Forestar Group beats International Thunderbird Gaming on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Thunderbird Gaming

Thunderbird Resorts, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates gaming venues in Peru and Nicaragua. It provides table and slot games, as well as sports books. The company also owns and manages casinos, bars, restaurants, slot parlors, and hotels, as well as provides related food, beverage, and hospitality services. It operates 3 casinos and 1 slot parlor, 1 owned hotel with 66 rooms, 2 managed hotels with 163 rooms, 859 slots, and 323 table positions in Peru; and 5 casinos, 2 slot parlors, 704 slots, and 154 table positions in Nicaragua. The company was formerly known as International Thunderbird Gaming Corporation and changed its name to Thunderbird Resorts, Inc. in July 2005. Thunderbird Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Panama, the Republic of Panama.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc. sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc.

