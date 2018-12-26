Contrasting Kronos Worldwide (KRO) and Linde (LIN)

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) and Linde (NYSE:LIN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.6% of Kronos Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Linde shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Kronos Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Linde shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Kronos Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Linde pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Kronos Worldwide pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Linde pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kronos Worldwide is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kronos Worldwide and Linde’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kronos Worldwide $1.73 billion 0.73 $354.50 million $1.88 5.77 Linde $11.44 billion 3.72 $1.25 billion $5.85 25.32

Linde has higher revenue and earnings than Kronos Worldwide. Kronos Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Linde, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Kronos Worldwide has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Linde has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kronos Worldwide and Linde, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kronos Worldwide 1 1 1 0 2.00 Linde 1 4 6 0 2.45

Kronos Worldwide presently has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 133.49%. Linde has a consensus price target of $181.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.53%. Given Kronos Worldwide’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kronos Worldwide is more favorable than Linde.

Profitability

This table compares Kronos Worldwide and Linde’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kronos Worldwide 12.94% 33.77% 14.61% Linde 11.93% 28.54% 9.41%

Summary

Linde beats Kronos Worldwide on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics. The company also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron-based chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; titanium oxychloride for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices; and titanyl sulfate that is used in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications. In addition, it sells and provides technical services for its products. The company sells its products under the Kronos brand through distributors and agents to paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications. It also offers pharmaceutical and medical gases and services to the healthcare industry; and support services, technical equipment, and safety products, as well as develops hydrogen technology. In addition, the company supplies wear-resistant and high-temperature corrosion-resistant metallic and ceramic coatings and powders; offers electric arc, plasma and wire spray, and high-velocity oxy-fuel equipment; and distributes hardgoods and welding equipment purchased from independent manufacturers. Further, it provides planning, project development, and construction services with a focus on market segments, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants. The company serves customers worldwide. Linde plc was founded in 1907 and is based in Guildford, the United Kingdom.

