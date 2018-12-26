Contrasting Loews (L) and BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC)

Loews (NYSE:L) and BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Loews alerts:

This table compares Loews and BlackRock TCP Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loews $13.74 billion 0.97 $1.16 billion $2.86 14.80 BlackRock TCP Capital $175.97 million 4.32 $90.61 million $1.99 6.50

Loews has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock TCP Capital. BlackRock TCP Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Loews, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Loews and BlackRock TCP Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loews 8.94% 4.75% 1.37% BlackRock TCP Capital 31.79% 11.56% 6.00%

Dividends

Loews pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. BlackRock TCP Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. Loews pays out 8.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BlackRock TCP Capital pays out 72.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

Loews has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock TCP Capital has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.3% of Loews shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Loews shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Loews and BlackRock TCP Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loews 0 3 2 0 2.40 BlackRock TCP Capital 0 0 4 0 3.00

Loews currently has a consensus price target of $59.34, indicating a potential upside of 40.22%. BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus price target of $17.13, indicating a potential upside of 32.34%. Given Loews’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Loews is more favorable than BlackRock TCP Capital.

Summary

Loews beats BlackRock TCP Capital on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones. Its commercial property insurance products include standard and excess property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers' compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages. The company also provides loss-sensitive insurance programs; and risk management, information, and claims administration services. It markets its insurance products and services primarily through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters. In addition, the company owns and operates 17 offshore drilling rigs consisting of 4 drillships; and 7 ultra-deepwater, 4 deepwater, and 2 mid-water semisubmersible rigs. Further, it is involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It owns and operates natural gas pipelines covering approximately 13,880 miles of interconnected pipelines; approximately 455 miles of NGL pipelines in Louisiana and Texas; and underground storage fields with aggregate working gas capacity of approximately 205.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Additionally, it operates 24 hotels in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States. The fund typically invests between $10 million and $35 million in companies with enterprise values between $100 million and $1500 million. It prefers to make equity investments in companies for an ownership stake.

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.