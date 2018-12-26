Contrasting Rand Capital (RAND) and 180 Degree Capital (TURN)

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) and 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rand Capital and 180 Degree Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Capital $1.46 million 10.52 -$710,000.00 N/A N/A 180 Degree Capital $1.79 million 30.60 -$16.36 million N/A N/A

Rand Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 180 Degree Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.9% of Rand Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of 180 Degree Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Rand Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of 180 Degree Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Rand Capital has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 180 Degree Capital has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rand Capital and 180 Degree Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rand Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A 180 Degree Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Rand Capital and 180 Degree Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Capital -60.69% 0.75% 0.60% 180 Degree Capital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

180 Degree Capital beats Rand Capital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.

