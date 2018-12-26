Corecivic Inc (CXW) Position Boosted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,366 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Corecivic were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Corecivic in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in Corecivic in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Corecivic by 254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Corecivic in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Corecivic in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

CXW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corecivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. TheStreet cut Corecivic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $24.00 target price on Corecivic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

In other news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $108,717.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,279.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corecivic stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. Corecivic Inc has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $462.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.79 million. Corecivic had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Corecivic Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.14%.

About Corecivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

