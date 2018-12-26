Cotinga Pharmaceuticals (COT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Shares of Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc (CVE:COT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 112000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals (CVE:COT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 1st. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.0436363636363636 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company's lead compound is COTI-2, a clinical stage oral small molecule targeting p53 a tumor suppressor gene. It also develops COTI-219, an oral small molecule compound targeting the mutant forms of KRAS without inhibiting normal KRAS functions.

