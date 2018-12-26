Cowen Analysts Give Golar LNG (GLNG) a $41.00 Price Target

Cowen set a $41.00 price objective on Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLNG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Golar LNG from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Golar LNG from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.62. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $123.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.58 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Golar LNG will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Golar LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is presently -40.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.