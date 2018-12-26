Cray (CRAY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Cray Inc. is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing the high performance computing (HPC) market, primarily categories of systems known as supercomputers. The Company’s segments include Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other. The Supercomputing segment includes a suite of supercomputer systems, which are used by engineering centers in universities, government laboratories, and commercial institutions. The Storage and Data Management segment includes Cray Data Warp and Sonexion, as well as other third-party storage products and their ongoing maintenance and system analysts. The Maintenance and Support segment provides ongoing maintenance of Cray supercomputers, big data storage and analytics systems, as well as system analysts. The Engineering Services and Other segment include the Company’s analytics business and Custom Engineering. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cray from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Cray from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of Cray stock opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $843.69 million, a P/E ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.36. Cray has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 million. Cray had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cray will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cray news, SVP Charles A. Morreale sold 30,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $795,299.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Charles Piraino sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,890.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,185 shares of company stock worth $1,748,654 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cray during the third quarter worth $114,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cray by 1,179.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cray during the second quarter worth $202,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Cray during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new position in Cray during the third quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing systems, and data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

