Credit Suisse AG Acquires 2,712 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Acadia Healthcare worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 179,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 14,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,414,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,592,000 after buying an additional 77,802 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,179,000 after buying an additional 69,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 473,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,663,000 after buying an additional 95,946 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 41,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,883,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,585. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACHC opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.09). Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACHC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Mizuho set a $37.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

