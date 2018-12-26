Credit Suisse AG Cuts Holdings in Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Quaker Chemical worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Welch Capital Partners LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joseph A. Berquist sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.50, for a total value of $49,257.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph A. Berquist sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $55,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,952 shares of company stock worth $2,422,332 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. Sidoti boosted their target price on Quaker Chemical from $151.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.40.

KWR opened at $168.86 on Wednesday. Quaker Chemical Corp has a one year low of $137.95 and a one year high of $217.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $222.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 17th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

