Creditbit Achieves Market Cap of $95,730.00 (CRB)

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Creditbit has a market cap of $95,730.00 and $556.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Creditbit has traded 28.7% higher against the dollar. One Creditbit token can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Creditbit alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.32 or 0.02167825 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000202 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000027 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00016843 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Creditbit Profile

CRB is a token. Its launch date was November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,795,695 tokens. Creditbit’s official message board is forum.creditbit.org. Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditbit’s official website is www.creditbit.org.

Buying and Selling Creditbit

Creditbit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditbit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.