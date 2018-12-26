Critical Analysis: Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (LEXEA) & Argitek (AGTK)

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LEXEA) and Argitek (OTCMKTS:AGTK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A and Argitek, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A 0 0 1 0 3.00 Argitek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A presently has a consensus target price of $151.00, suggesting a potential upside of 294.98%. Given Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A is more favorable than Argitek.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A and Argitek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A -1.85% 12.74% 6.81% Argitek N/A N/A -664.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A and Argitek’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A $10.29 billion 0.21 -$192.00 million N/A N/A Argitek $50,000.00 80.89 -$9.15 million N/A N/A

Argitek has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.6% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Argitek shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argitek has a beta of -9.41, suggesting that its stock price is 1,041% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A beats Argitek on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A Company Profile

Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company, through its technology with the tools and information, enables business and leisure travelers to research, plan, book, and experience travel. It also provides media and advertising services to travel and non-travel advertisers. In addition, the company operates as an Internet retailer of dietary supplements, sports nutrition products, and other health and wellness products, as well as publishes online health and fitness content, which offers fitness content, workout programs, video database, articles, recipes, health advice, and motivational stories. Further, it offers paid subscription model for structured online fitness trainers and nutrition education. The company operates under the Brand Expedia, Hotels.com, Expedia Affiliate Network, trivago, HomeAway, Egencia, Orbitz, CheapTickets, ebookers, Travelocity, Hotwire, Wotif Group, CarRentals.com, Classic Vacations, Expedia Local Expert, Expedia CruiseShipCenters, and SilverRail Technologies, Inc. brands. Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Argitek Company Profile

Agritek Holdings, Inc. offers services to the cannabis sector in the United States. It is involved in the acquisition and leasing of real estate properties, such as cultivation space and related facilities to licensed marijuana growers and dispensary owners. The company also offers compliance consulting, and equipment build out, banking and payment processing, multichannel supply chain, and consumer product, as well as branding, marketing, and sales solutions to the cannabis industry. In addition, it operates a leisure resort with 9 bedrooms and a golf course covering 15 acres that provides horseback and fishing facilities, and chef classes for cannabis cuisine. The company was formerly known as MediSwipe Inc. and changed its name to Agritek Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. Agritek Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

