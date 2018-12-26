Critical Comparison: CVD Equipment (CVV) versus Manitex International (MNTX)

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) and Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of CVD Equipment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of Manitex International shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of CVD Equipment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Manitex International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CVD Equipment and Manitex International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVD Equipment 0 0 0 0 N/A Manitex International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Manitex International has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.82%. Given Manitex International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Manitex International is more favorable than CVD Equipment.

Volatility & Risk

CVD Equipment has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manitex International has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CVD Equipment and Manitex International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVD Equipment -5.75% -4.22% -2.90% Manitex International -1.28% 6.69% 2.43%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CVD Equipment and Manitex International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVD Equipment $41.13 million 0.54 $5.26 million N/A N/A Manitex International $213.11 million 0.46 -$8.07 million $0.20 25.25

CVD Equipment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Manitex International.

Summary

Manitex International beats CVD Equipment on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, CVD/First Nano and SDC. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes. It also provides annealing, diffusion, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition furnaces for use in diffusion, oxidation, implant anneal, solder reflow, solar cell manufacturing, and other processes; and gas and liquid control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and various industrial applications. In addition, the company offers standard and custom fabricated quartz-ware used in its equipment and other customer tools, as well as repair and replacement services for existing quartz-ware. Further, it provides MesoPlasma direct write printing, a materials deposition process that provides traces, patterns, and coatings onto conformal components; and Tantaline corrosion resistant coating for valves, fittings, fasteners, vessels, bellows, and various custom designed items. The company sells its products primarily to electronic component manufacturers, universities, and government and industrial laboratories, as well as aerospace and medical industries that require specialized coatings. CVD Equipment Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, New York.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting solutions. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction. The company manufactures rough terrain cranes and material handling products for construction, municipality, and railroad industries; and truck mounted hydraulic knuckle boom cranes. It sells its products through dealers and rental distribution channel. The company was formerly known as Veri-Tek International, Corp. and changed its name to Manitex International, Inc. in May 2008. Manitex International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, Illinois.

