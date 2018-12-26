Critical Comparison: Otonomy (OTIC) & Spotlight Innovation (STLT)

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Spotlight Innovation (OTCMKTS:STLT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.7% of Otonomy shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Otonomy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Otonomy and Spotlight Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy -6,983.40% -54.24% -49.52% Spotlight Innovation -23,157.90% -2,627.20% -45.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Otonomy and Spotlight Innovation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy 1 0 3 0 2.50 Spotlight Innovation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Otonomy presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 458.82%. Given Otonomy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Otonomy is more favorable than Spotlight Innovation.

Volatility & Risk

Otonomy has a beta of 2.78, suggesting that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spotlight Innovation has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Otonomy and Spotlight Innovation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy $1.24 million 41.99 -$90.13 million ($2.97) -0.57 Spotlight Innovation N/A N/A -$6.16 million N/A N/A

Spotlight Innovation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Otonomy.

Summary

Otonomy beats Spotlight Innovation on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for otology in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. The company also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; and OTO- 313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. In addition, it develops OTO-413, a sustained exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties; OTO-5XX, an otoprotectant for the prevention of cisplatin-induced hearing loss; and OTO-6XX induces hair cell regeneration for the treatment of severe hearing loss. The company has license agreements with University of California and DURECT Corporation. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Spotlight Innovation

Spotlight Innovation Inc., a pharmaceutical company, acquires and develops proprietary therapies to address unmet medical needs with an emphasis on rare, emerging, and neglected diseases. It identifies in-licensing opportunities and manages product development through partnerships with universities, medical schools, contract research organizations, and contract manufacturing organizations, as well as pursues product commercialization opportunities, including out-licensing and strategic partnerships. The company is developing Crotoxin, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer. It also develops various compounds for the treatment of viral infections, including Zika virus infection; and products derived from cobra venom to treat chronic pain. Spotlight Innovation Inc. has a license agreement with Indiana University Research and Technology Corporation to commercialize STL-182, an orally-available small molecule that might have therapeutic potential for treating spinal muscular atrophy. The company is based in Urbandale, Iowa.

