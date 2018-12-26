Critical Comparison: ScanSource (SCSC) vs. Applied Visual Sciences (APVS)

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) and Applied Visual Sciences (OTCMKTS:APVS) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ScanSource and Applied Visual Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ScanSource 0 0 2 0 3.00 Applied Visual Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

ScanSource currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.08%. Given ScanSource’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ScanSource is more favorable than Applied Visual Sciences.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ScanSource and Applied Visual Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ScanSource $3.85 billion 0.22 $33.15 million $3.11 10.48 Applied Visual Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ScanSource has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Visual Sciences.

Volatility & Risk

ScanSource has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Visual Sciences has a beta of -1.02, suggesting that its share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ScanSource and Applied Visual Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ScanSource 1.11% 9.57% 4.22% Applied Visual Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of ScanSource shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Applied Visual Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of ScanSource shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Applied Visual Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ScanSource beats Applied Visual Sciences on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc. distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services). The WW Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies. This segment offers data capture and POS solutions to automate the collection, processing, and communication of information for commercial and industrial applications, including retail sales, distribution, shipping, inventory control, materials handling, warehouse management, and health care applications. It also provides electronic physical security products, such as identification, access control, video surveillance, intrusion-related, and wireless and networking infrastructure products; and video conferencing, cloud, POS portal, and other services. The WW Communications & Services segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for communications technologies and services comprising voice, video conferencing, wireless, data networking, cable, unified communications and collaboration, cloud, and technology services, as well as IP networks and other solutions for various vertical markets comprising education, healthcare, and government. It also provides professional, contact center, and infrastructure services; and distributes communications technologies, digital networks, and cyber security products. The company also offers pre-sale business tools and value-added services that include market and technology solution, education and training, product configuration tool, technical support, logistics, and channel financial services. ScanSource, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

Applied Visual Sciences Company Profile

Applied Visual Sciences, Inc., a software technology company, designs and develops computer-vision detection solutions based on image processing science for aviation/homeland security and healthcare markets. It utilizes imaging technologies and analytics to create integrated information management technology products and services that address problems for corporations and governmental agencies. The company offers PinPoint, an intelligent computer-vision automated target recognition technology for the detection of guns, explosives, and other threat items contained in baggage in the airport environment or for building security applications; and Signature Mapping platform technology for use in the imaging field of diagnostic radiology and pathology. It also provides Signature Mapping Detection System, an automated hardware-software laboratory solution used to operate various infectious disease applications through multi-threaded detection algorithms. In addition, the company offers Signature Mapping Tuberculosis Detection software, an automated hardware and software technology platform; and Signature Mapping Breast Cancer Detection, a breast cancer detection solution. Applied Visual Sciences, Inc. markets its products through direct sales and indirect distribution channels worldwide. The company was formerly known as Guardian Technologies International, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Visual Sciences, Inc. in July 2010. Applied Visual Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Leesburg, Virginia.

