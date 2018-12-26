Critical Review: Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) vs. Republic First Bancorp (FRBK)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) and Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Cathay General Bancorp has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Republic First Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and Republic First Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathay General Bancorp $612.45 million 4.44 $176.04 million $2.46 13.65 Republic First Bancorp $90.95 million 3.98 $8.90 million N/A N/A

Cathay General Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Republic First Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.9% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of Republic First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Republic First Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and Republic First Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cathay General Bancorp 0 4 2 0 2.33 Republic First Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $47.75, indicating a potential upside of 42.24%. Republic First Bancorp has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 54.22%. Given Republic First Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Republic First Bancorp is more favorable than Cathay General Bancorp.

Dividends

Cathay General Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Republic First Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Cathay General Bancorp pays out 50.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cathay General Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and Republic First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathay General Bancorp 33.74% 12.64% 1.61% Republic First Bancorp 8.64% 2.71% 0.25%

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats Republic First Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits. It also provides loan products, such as commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures. In addition, the company offers letter of credit, wire transfer, forward currency spot and forward contract, traveler's check, safe deposit, night deposit, social security payment deposit, collection, bank-by-mail, drive-up and walk-up window, automatic teller machine, Internet banking, trade financing, and other customary bank services, as well as securities and insurance products. As of February 28, 2018, it operated 41 branches in California; 12 branches in New York State; 3 branches in the Chicago, Illinois area; 3 branches in Washington State; 2 branches in Texas; and 1 each branch in Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, and Hong Kong, as well as 1 representative office in Taipei and Shanghai. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides secured and unsecured commercial loans, real estate loans, construction and land development loans, automobile loans, home improvement loans, mortgages, home equity and overdraft lines of credit, and other products, as well as lockbox services. As of August 03, 2018, it operated 24 offices located in Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester counties in New Jersey, as well as Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties in Pennsylvania. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

