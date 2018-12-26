Critical Review: Till Capital (TIL) versus Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)

Till Capital (NASDAQ:TIL) and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Till Capital alerts:

This table compares Till Capital and Berkshire Hathaway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Till Capital N/A N/A N/A Berkshire Hathaway 25.50% 6.20% 3.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Till Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of Till Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Till Capital and Berkshire Hathaway, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Berkshire Hathaway 0 0 1 0 3.00

Berkshire Hathaway has a consensus price target of $378,000.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.74%. Given Berkshire Hathaway’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Berkshire Hathaway is more favorable than Till Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Till Capital and Berkshire Hathaway’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Till Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Berkshire Hathaway $242.14 billion 1.91 $44.94 billion $8,790.96 32.15

Berkshire Hathaway has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital.

Summary

Berkshire Hathaway beats Till Capital on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance and reinsurance business in Canada, Bermuda, and the United States. The company provides assumption reinsurance to insurance companies that want to exit the Canadian market; and to insurance companies that want to transfer their remaining claim liabilities on particular books of business, as well as operational services to facilitate the exit of those companies. It also acts as the primary insurer and direct writer for insurance companies seeking Canadian business, but lacking the appropriate Canadian insurance licenses; and ongoing and one-time consulting services in the areas of taxation, risk management, mergers and acquisitions, expert witness testimony, and claim reviews. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in various business activities. Its segments include Insurance, such as GEICO, Berkshire Hathaway Primary Group, General Re Corporation and Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group; Burlington Northern Santa Fe, LLC, which is engaged in the operation of the railroad system; Berkshire Hathaway Energy, which includes regulated electric and gas utility; Manufacturing, which includes manufacturers of various products, including industrial, consumer and building products; McLane Company, which is engaged in the wholesale distribution of groceries and non-food items; Service and retailing, which includes providers of various services, including fractional aircraft ownership programs, aviation pilot training and various retailing businesses, and Finance and financial products, which includes manufactured housing and related consumer financing, transportation equipment, manufacturing and leasing, and furniture leasing.

Receive News & Ratings for Till Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Till Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.