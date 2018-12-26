Critical Survey: Blackbaud (BLKB) & Smith Micro Software (SMSI)

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) and Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blackbaud and Smith Micro Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackbaud $788.31 million 3.62 $65.93 million $1.59 36.94 Smith Micro Software $22.97 million 2.09 -$6.66 million ($0.26) -6.54

Blackbaud has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Micro Software. Smith Micro Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackbaud, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Blackbaud has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith Micro Software has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Blackbaud pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Smith Micro Software does not pay a dividend. Blackbaud pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Blackbaud and Smith Micro Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackbaud 7.84% 25.79% 5.76% Smith Micro Software -23.11% -71.14% -15.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Blackbaud and Smith Micro Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackbaud 1 10 0 0 1.91 Smith Micro Software 0 0 1 0 3.00

Blackbaud currently has a consensus target price of $93.33, suggesting a potential upside of 58.89%. Smith Micro Software has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.29%. Given Smith Micro Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Smith Micro Software is more favorable than Blackbaud.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Blackbaud shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Blackbaud beats Smith Micro Software on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (constituent relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving. It also provides solutions for Luminate Online that builds online fundraising campaigns; Blackbaud Online Express, a cloud fundraising and marketing tool; and Blackbaud NetCommunity, an online marketing and communications tool. In addition, the company offers Financial Edge NXT, a cloud accounting solution; GIFTS Online, a cloud solution; FIMS, a foundation management system; and Blackbaud Outcomes that empowers funders and nonprofits. Further, it provides onMessage, a content management system; onRecord, a new student information system; onCampus, a learning management system; onboard, an enrollment management system; Smart Tuition, a solution that helps administrative staff; Smart Aid, a proprietary hobbies, interest, and lifestyles profile; AcademicWorks, a scholarship management platform; and Altru, a cloud solution that helps arts and cultural organizations. Additionally, the company offers AngelPoints, an integrated corporate social responsibility solution; Blackbaud's Intelligence for Good, which combine artificial intelligence, analytics, big data, and expertise in cloud-based services and other channels; donor acquisition tools; prospect research engagements; and data enrichment and performance management solutions. Blackbaud, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics. The Wireless segment offers SafePath Family, real-time family location tracking app; CommSuite VVM, a Visual Voicemail directly to a mobile phone app and email; CommSuite VTT, Voice-to-Text transcription system; NetWise Optics, a mobile analytics solution; NetWise Passport, an automated user onboarding and Wi-Fi service provisioning solution; QuickLink IoT Services Platform, an end-to-end device management platform; and Captivate, a mobile marketing and Big Data platform. The Graphics segment develops various software products, including graphic design and animation, compression, and PC/Mac utilities for consumers, professional artists, and educators. This segment offers Poser, 3D rendering and animation software for photorealistic characters, art, illustration, and digital design; Moho, 2D animation program for creating movies, cartoons, anime, and cut out animations; MotionArtist, a solution for creating animatics and interactive presentations; and StuffIt Deluxe, a solution for documents and media. The company provides its products through direct sales on its Websites, as well as through affiliate Websites, resellers, and retail outlets. It also offers technical support and customer services. Smith Micro Software, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

