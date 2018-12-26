Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Their diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. They are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. They are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. BidaskClub cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Stephens began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research set a $13.00 price objective on Cross Country Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $7.18 on Monday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $258.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.63.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $200.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,082,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,373,000 after acquiring an additional 119,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 12.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,393,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,896,000 after acquiring an additional 262,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 12.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,393,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,896,000 after acquiring an additional 262,049 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 13.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,232,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,488,000 after acquiring an additional 271,934 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,163,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 103,301 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

