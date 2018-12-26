Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to report $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $200.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Barrington Research set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCRN traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.50. 274,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,146. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $260.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

