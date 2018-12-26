Crossamerica Partners (CAPL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.15

Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

CAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Crossamerica Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crossamerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Crossamerica Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

The company has a market cap of $462.58 million, a P/E ratio of -168.38, a PEG ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $670.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.98 million. Crossamerica Partners had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 0.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Crossamerica Partners LP will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Crossamerica Partners by 11.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crossamerica Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 171,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Crossamerica Partners during the third quarter worth about $136,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Crossamerica Partners by 10.6% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,185,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,643,000 after acquiring an additional 401,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in Crossamerica Partners during the second quarter worth about $2,078,000. 32.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crossamerica Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, operators of retail motor fuel stations, Circle K Stores Inc, and company operated retail sites.

