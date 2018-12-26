Crossamerica Partners LP (CAPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

CAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crossamerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Crossamerica Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Crossamerica Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAPL. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 11.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crossamerica Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 171,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Crossamerica Partners in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners in the second quarter worth about $2,078,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 10.6% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,185,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,643,000 after acquiring an additional 401,575 shares in the last quarter. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAPL opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. Crossamerica Partners has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $24.93. The firm has a market cap of $468.78 million, a P/E ratio of -167.88, a PEG ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $670.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.98 million. Crossamerica Partners had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Crossamerica Partners will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crossamerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, operators of retail motor fuel stations, Circle K Stores Inc, and company operated retail sites.

