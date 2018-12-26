Cruisebit Reaches Market Capitalization of $648,803.00 (CRBT)

Cruisebit (CURRENCY:CRBT) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Cruisebit token can now be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000640 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Exrates. In the last seven days, Cruisebit has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Cruisebit has a total market capitalization of $648,803.00 and $51,620.00 worth of Cruisebit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cruisebit alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009738 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.47 or 0.02440868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00147224 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00201728 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000114 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026503 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026465 BTC.

Cruisebit Token Profile

Cruisebit’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,492,509 tokens. The official website for Cruisebit is www.cruisebit.com. Cruisebit’s official Twitter account is @cruisebit2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cruisebit Token Trading

Cruisebit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cruisebit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cruisebit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cruisebit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cruisebit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cruisebit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.