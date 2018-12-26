CryptoEscudo (CESC) Trading 50.1% Lower Over Last Week

CryptoEscudo (CURRENCY:CESC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last seven days, CryptoEscudo has traded down 50.1% against the dollar. CryptoEscudo has a total market cap of $159,655.00 and $0.00 worth of CryptoEscudo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoEscudo coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00797736 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00019423 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00001164 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00015143 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000629 BTC.

CryptoEscudo Coin Profile

CESC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2014. CryptoEscudo’s total supply is 594,105,100 coins and its circulating supply is 144,105,100 coins. CryptoEscudo’s official Twitter account is @cryptoescudo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryptoEscudo is cryptoescudo.pt.

CryptoEscudo Coin Trading

CryptoEscudo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoEscudo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoEscudo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoEscudo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

